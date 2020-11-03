Joe Biden ahead, Donald Trump sues in 3 states & more news | Oneindia News
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, Donald Trump seeks re-counting as key states still count votes; Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody, court rejects assault charge; Delhi pollution highest since last November again as CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Delhiites to 'not burst crackers at any cost on Diwali and other news #POTUS #USElections #DelhiAirQuality