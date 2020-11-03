Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:24s
Joe Biden ahead, Donald Trump sues in 3 states & more news | Oneindia News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, Donald Trump seeks re-counting as key states still count votes; Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody, court rejects assault charge; Delhi pollution highest since last November again as CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Delhiites to 'not burst crackers at any cost on Diwali and other news #POTUS #USElections #DelhiAirQuality


US election 2020 live results: Will it be Joe Biden or Donald Trump for president? More polls close – latest news


Telegraph.co.uk

Both candidates close out their campaigns in crucial swing states

More than 100 million Americans have already cast their ballots early, and now Election Day is...
CBS News

Wall Street to power higher as voters head to the polls

It looks full-steam ahead for US equities as Americans go to the polls. With the Dow Jones Industrial...
Proactive Investors


Allegheny County Finishes Counting Ballots

Allegheny County Finishes Counting Ballots

As Allegheny County finishes counting ballots, it was learned that more than 70% of voters cast a ballot.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:45
'Count every vote': Protesters take to streets in Boston

'Count every vote': Protesters take to streets in Boston

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday evening (November 4), demanding all votes to be counted amid President Donald Trump's attempt to stop the counting of votes

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39
US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

A look at the US election results called so far. Key Democrat gains inWisconsin and Michigan have put Joe Biden on the verge of winning the WhiteHouse.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39