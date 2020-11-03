Global  
 

Argentina football great Maradona undergoes successful surgery

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Argentina football great Maradona undergoes successful surgery

Argentina football great Maradona undergoes successful surgery

Maradona, who was admitted on Monday for anaemia and dehydration, underwent surgery for a subdural haematoma.


Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football manager and former player

'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona [Video]

'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Argentine tennis star Diego Schwartzman sends message of support to namesake Argentine soccer legend Maradona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:14Published

Doctor says Diego Maradona doing well after surgery

 BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Diego Maradona was recovering Wednesday after an operation for bleeding in his skull, his personal doctor said. Maradona had a..
WorldNews

Maradona responding 'very well' after surgery

 Diego Maradona is "responding very well" only a day after having brain surgery in Argentina.
BBC News
Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic [Video]

Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic

Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Argentina national football team Argentina national football team

Argentina legend Maradona 'recovering well' in hospital

 Argentina legend Diego Maradona is recovering well after being admitted to hospital, his doctor says.
BBC News

Argentina soccer great Maradona in recovery after successful brain surgery

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, Argentina, on Monday for anemia and...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •News24


Diego Maradona´s brain surgery successful, says doctor

Diego Maradona’s brain surgery was a success and the Argentina great is recovering, according to...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Legendary soccer player Maradona undergoes brain surgery [Video]

Legendary soccer player Maradona undergoes brain surgery

Legendary Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona is recovering after a brain operation on Tuesday (November 3).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:28Published
Maradona neurosurgeon: Diego's very well [Video]

Maradona neurosurgeon: Diego's very well

Diego Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, says the Argentina legend has undergone successful brain surgery and is 'very well'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published
Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgery [Video]

Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgery

Former soccer World Cup winner Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery in Argentina according to his personal surgeon. The 60-year-old was admitted this week to treat a blood clot on the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published