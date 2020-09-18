Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Their chemistry is through the roof': Halle Berry's smitten with 'caring' Van Hunt

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:22s - Published
'Their chemistry is through the roof': Halle Berry's smitten with 'caring' Van Hunt

'Their chemistry is through the roof': Halle Berry's smitten with 'caring' Van Hunt

Halle Berry's relationship with musician Van Hunt is going from strength to strength, with an insider claiming the pair's "chemistry is through the roof".


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Halle Berry: The six pillars of eternal beauty [Video]

Halle Berry: The six pillars of eternal beauty

Actress Halle Berry discusses what she believes are the six pillars of eternalbeauty, as she launches her health and wellness brand, Re-Spin.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Halle Berry turns to her kids for fitness inspiration [Video]

Halle Berry turns to her kids for fitness inspiration

The 54-year-old actress opened up during a discussion with Brown Girl Jane founder Tai Beauchamp at the CBD brand’s first Black Beauty and Wellness Summit, insisting she's determined to stay healthy..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Halle Berry confirms she's dating singer in 'now ya know' T-shirt post [Video]

Halle Berry confirms she's dating singer in 'now ya know' T-shirt post

Halle Berry has confirmed she is dating Van Hunt after posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with the singer's logo on it to Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published