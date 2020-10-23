Dow Movers: UNH, CAT
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.8%.
Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 9.1% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.1%.
UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 20.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.1%, and Apple, trading up 3.6% on the day.