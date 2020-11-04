Top 10 Animated Justice League Movies of All Time
Top 10 Animated Justice League Movies of All Time
At least the animated version of this superhero squad is good!
For this list, we’ll be looking at those Justice League movies that show why DC’s animated projects are so highly regarded.
Our countdown includes “Justice League: Throne of Atlantis”, "Justice League Dark”, “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”, and more!