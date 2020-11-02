Sunak: It would be odd to not make changes to economic plan

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it would be “odd” to not change the economic plan to reflect the current restrictions.

His comments come as the government announced the furlough scheme would be extended to March 2021.

Report by Browna.

