Sunak: It would be odd to not make changes to economic plan

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Sunak: It would be odd to not make changes to economic plan

Sunak: It would be odd to not make changes to economic plan

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it would be “odd” to not change the economic plan to reflect the current restrictions.

His comments come as the government announced the furlough scheme would be extended to March 2021.

Report by Browna.

Report by Browna.


Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support [Video]

Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is "always a stepbehind", despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor's fourth version of his winter economy planin just six weeks. The Chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, butbusinesses can't."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021 [Video]

Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published
Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021 [Video]

Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement in the House of Commons on theGovernment's support for businesses once lockdown measures end in December.The jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will beextended until the end of March, Mr Sunak has confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:00Published
Labour leader criticises Rishi Sunak ahead of England's second lockdown [Video]

Labour leader criticises Rishi Sunak ahead of England's second lockdown

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Chancellor during a speech atthe CBI 2020 annual conference in London, days after it was announced Englandwould be going into a second lockdown. He warned of the "human cost" of theGovernment's inaction, with the daily Covid-related death toll havingincreased since Labour first called for a circuit-breaker last month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published

Dodds: The government need to fix Test, Trace and Isolate [Video]

Dodds: The government need to fix Test, Trace and Isolate

Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to use the month-long lockdown to fix the NHS 'Test, Trace and Isolate' system. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Londoners enjoy last night of freedom ahead of lockdown [Video]

Londoners enjoy last night of freedom ahead of lockdown

The streets of central London were packed on Wednesday evening as people enjoyed their final night of freedom ahead of England's four-week national lockdown. Revellers gathered outside pubs and restaurants in the capital's Soho district for a last hurrah. From 0001 GMT on Thursday November 5, all non-essential shops across England will close, including hospitality venues. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:03Published

London’s streets quiet once again as lockdown takes effect [Video]

London’s streets quiet once again as lockdown takes effect

The capital has once again been rendered a ghost town as the second national lockdown in England takes effect. People have been urged to stay home in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published

