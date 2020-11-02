Sunak: It would be odd to not make changes to economic plan

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth version of his winter economy planin just six weeks. The Chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, butbusinesses can’t."
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement in the House of Commons on theGovernment's support for businesses once lockdown measures end in December.The jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will beextended until the end of March, Mr Sunak has confirmed.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Chancellor during a speech atthe CBI 2020 annual conference in London, days after it was announced Englandwould be going into a second lockdown. He warned of the “human cost” of theGovernment’s inaction, with the daily Covid-related death toll havingincreased since Labour first called for a circuit-breaker last month.
Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to use the month-long lockdown to fix the NHS 'Test, Trace and Isolate' system.
The streets of central London were packed on Wednesday evening as people enjoyed their final night of freedom ahead of England's four-week national lockdown. Revellers gathered outside pubs and restaurants in the capital's Soho district for a last hurrah. From 0001 GMT on Thursday November 5, all non-essential shops across England will close, including hospitality venues.
The capital has once again been rendered a ghost town as the second national lockdown in England takes effect. People have been urged to stay home in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.
