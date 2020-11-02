Global  
 

Police shut down gym in Bedford defying lockdown regulations

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Police arrive at Gainz Fitness and Strength in Bedford, with the venue defyinglockdown restrictions in a bid to stay open.


