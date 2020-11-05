Evansville Fearful of Protests Pending Election Results

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

With election results still slowly coming in, citizens and the Evansville Police Department talk about the possibility of protests hitting the Tri-State.

With the presidential election results still up in the air--- evansville police department and river city citizens are cautious the impending results could spark protests.

44news reporter jake thomas is live in evansville with that story.

Thanks jessica, i went around the river city today and spoke with people about how theye feeling about the election less than 24 hours after the final votes were cast.

With results taking longer than ever to come in, many in the tri-state are left feeling unsettled.?i really nervous.

Ie just been trying to keep my mind off of it, because it kind of been consuming my brain ever since early in the morning this morning?

And those nerves extending to the evansville police department, who says theye prepared anything to happen, including protesting here in the river city?we haven gotten any information that leads us to believe that wel have mass rioting, that sort of thing, depending on whichever way the election goes.

Having said that, we would be prepared for whatever might happen?

The national guard on standby throughout the country in case protests erupt and though epd says they aren expecting any protesting or rioting to occur in evansville, some in river city aren expecting the same.?i believe that they will protest.

I don think that it will be violent at all.

I don think that it would be destructive, and i think it would be good spirited, but i wouldn be surprised to see protests?

Epd says theye prepared for any type of outcry from the public, and they said a lot of their preparedness comes from having to handle protests over the summer?it actually stepped up our training, so with all those things together, i think it helped us get ready for anything that might happen?

And epd said they have no issue with protesting, but they ask that if you do decide to protest, to do so peacefully.

Reporting live in evansville... jake thomas