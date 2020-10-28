Panera Bread now sells flatbread pizza and apparently it's actually good

Panera Bread is taking a page out of Papa John’s’ book and adding pizza to its menu.On Oct.

28, the chain announced that it was introducing three flatbread pizza items to its menu:.cheese, margherita and chipotle chicken and bacon.“With the launch of flatbread pizza, we are looking to redefine the expectation of pizza and carve out a niche for Panera in the pizza category”.people are already taking to social media to review the new item.TikToker brandontylerss found out about the menu addition and drove to his local Panera to give it a try.His verdict?

“Panera pizzas are bomb”.Overall, people seem to be in favor of the “amazing” Panera Bread flatbread pizzas