Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Panera Bread now sells flatbread pizza and apparently it's actually good

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Panera Bread now sells flatbread pizza and apparently it's actually good

Panera Bread now sells flatbread pizza and apparently it's actually good

Panera Bread is taking a page out of Papa John’s’ book and adding pizza to its menu.On Oct.

28, the chain announced that it was introducing three flatbread pizza items to its menu:.cheese, margherita and chipotle chicken and bacon.“With the launch of flatbread pizza, we are looking to redefine the expectation of pizza and carve out a niche for Panera in the pizza category”.people are already taking to social media to review the new item.TikToker brandontylerss found out about the menu addition and drove to his local Panera to give it a try.His verdict?

“Panera pizzas are bomb”.Overall, people seem to be in favor of the “amazing” Panera Bread flatbread pizzas


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Panera Bread Adds Pizza To The Menu [Video]

Panera Bread Adds Pizza To The Menu

Business Insider reports that Panera is adding pizza to the menu. They're rolling out three flatbreads in restaurants this week. Panera has seen a surge in take-out, drive-thru. and delivery during..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published