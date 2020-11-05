Can You Freeze Pumpkin Pie to Beat the Holiday Baking Rush?

Can you freeze pumpkin pie?

You bet!

And we’re not just talking about freezing pumpkin pie that you snagged from the freezer case at the supermarket.

Follow these steps to master how to freeze pumpkin pie from scratch so you can savor a made-with-love slice with less stress this holiday season (or any day of the year).