Nintendo's Switch Console Is A Best-Seller

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Nintendo's Switch is an outrageously popular gaming device.

The Switch console is more than three years old and has sold over 68 million units.

According to Business Insider, the games for the versatile platform are selling like gangbusters.

Many titles have already sold over 20 million copies.

2018's "Super Smash Bros.

Ultimate" and 2020's blockbuster "Animal Crossing" game are fan favorites.

The best-selling title game for the device is "Mario Kart".


