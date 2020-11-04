Global  
 

Mississippi state flag designer reacts to voter approval

Mississippi state flag designer reacts to voter approval

Mississippi state flag designer reacts to voter approval

The designer of the new Mississippi state flag explains the process of creating the Magnolia flag and his reaction to voters approving his design.

The magnolia flag is flying high across the state today after voters approved of the new flag on tuesday.

Wtva's rhea thornton is in starkville where she spoke with the flag designer today about the election experience.

I'm in starkville... home to mississippi's new state flag designer rocky vaughan.

I spoke with vaughan earlier today and he said on election night, everything seemed surreal.

"my phone was blowing up."

Excitement filled the living room of the vaughan's house as votes came in approving the artist's flag design.

Rocky vaughan - new mississippi flag designer: "watching the numbers just, just, just kept rising and i was like wow, this is gonna happen.'" and so it did... over 70 percent of voters approved the magnolia flag to represent the state of mississippi.

Vaughan attributes the high acceptance rate to the flag's curb appeal.

Rocky vaughan - new mississippi flag designer: "it looks good.

It looks great, and i knew if it was pleasing to the eyes it be more acceptable and an easier transition."

The artist worked on this project for several years, but he said his background and skillset made him destined to create the new flag.

Rocky vaughan - new mississippi flag designer: vaughan said he is most proud of the recipe he used to create the magnolia flag.

He said everything he incorporated has meaning behind it which means a lot to him and he hopes means a lot to his fellow mississippians.

Reporting live in starkville rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

Related videos from verified sources

New State Flag Approved - 11/04/20

New State Flag Approved - 11/04/20

Mississippi voters approved the "In God We Trust" design overwhelmingly and state officials say they hope the new flag will better represent diversity and inclusion.

Credit: WCBI
Mississippi Welcomes New Flag

Mississippi Welcomes New Flag

Magnolia State voters accepted a new state flag design to replace the old Confederate battle emblem.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:58