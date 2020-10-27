Business minister: Testing can always be improved

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says he believes in the 'robust' institutions of the US electoral system and that they will deal with this closely fought election as they have done in the past.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi urges firms to prepare for Britain leaving the EU customs union and single market at the end of this year. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic.
The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. PM Modi held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company. Zydus Cadila announced completion of phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. The company said it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. PM Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune today. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published
Uttar Pradesh has recorded 2,170 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours. 2,527 people have also recovered in 24 hours. The state has recorded 25,243 till date, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad.
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has departed his hotel in London ahead of talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Retail analyst Chana Baram has told ITV News that there are hopes of rescue for some of the Arcadia brands, after reports say that Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group is on the verge of collapse. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Minister Justin Madders has said that "we are already into injury time" in regard to securing a Brexit deal, but the fact that the country is still "talking and negotiating is a positive". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is under threat as Arcadia Group faces collapse within days. The company is behind brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Around 15,000 jobs could be at risk if the retail giant goes into administration. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn