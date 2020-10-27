Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Business minister: Testing can always be improved

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Business minister: Testing can always be improved

Business minister: Testing can always be improved

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says that Covid-19 testing 'can always improve' and will 'get better and better over time'.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nadhim Zahawi Nadhim Zahawi British Conservative politician

Business minister believes in US electoral system [Video]

Business minister believes in US electoral system

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says he believes in the 'robust' institutions of the US electoral system and that they will deal with this closely fought election as they have done in the past. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Business Minister urges firms to prepare for Brexit [Video]

Business Minister urges firms to prepare for Brexit

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi urges firms to prepare for Britain leaving the EU customs union and single market at the end of this year. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says [Video]

Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says

Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic. The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind [Video]

Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that he is concerned aboutthe claims from some MPs that regions in northern England are being 'leftbehind'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D [Video]

Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. PM Modi held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company. Zydus Cadila announced completion of phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. The company said it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. PM Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune today. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published
Ozzy Osbourne terrified of catching Covid-19 amid emphysema battle [Video]

Ozzy Osbourne terrified of catching Covid-19 amid emphysema battle

Ozzy Osbourne's battle with emphysema has left him terrified of catching Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
COVID-19: UP has recorded 2,170 new cases in 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19: UP has recorded 2,170 new cases in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 2,170 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours. 2,527 people have also recovered in 24 hours. The state has recorded 25,243 till date, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Michele Barnier departs London hotel for Brexit talks [Video]

Michele Barnier departs London hotel for Brexit talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has departed his hotel in London ahead of talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Will Smith and Fresh Prince stars stun Facebook group

 A '90s social media group got "flipped-turned upside down" when the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air posted.
BBC News
Retail analyst on hopes of rescue for some Arcadia brands [Video]

Retail analyst on hopes of rescue for some Arcadia brands

Retail analyst Chana Baram has told ITV News that there are hopes of rescue for some of the Arcadia brands, after reports say that Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group is on the verge of collapse. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published
Labour MP on Brexit deal: 'We're already into injury time’ [Video]

Labour MP on Brexit deal: 'We're already into injury time’

Shadow Health Minister Justin Madders has said that "we are already into injury time" in regard to securing a Brexit deal, but the fact that the country is still "talking and negotiating is a positive". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published
Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration [Video]

Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is under threat as Arcadia Group faces collapse within days. The company is behind brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Around 15,000 jobs could be at risk if the retail giant goes into administration. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published