Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog
Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category.
Delhi government has banned all kinds of firecrackers from 7th to the 30th of November.
The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in the capital.
Meanwhile, the Centre has appointed former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the committee would work with all states to curb air pollution in North India.
Delhi and neighbouring areas usually witness a sharp dip in air quality during winter with the peak being post diwali.
On Thursday, the city's air quality had dropped to the worst levels since November last year.
Experts said unfavourable meteorological conditions - calm winds and low temperatures - and smoke from farm fires in neighbouring states pushed the air quality index to the ‘severe’ zone on Thursday, the first time since January.
Shopkeepers in Delhi react to the ban on firecrackers and said it will cause huge losses. “we have already purchased firecrackers and now they won’t be sold, it is a complete loss for us,” said one of the shopkeeper. Delhi government on Thursday ordered banning of firecrackers in the national capital amid rising pollution, Covid cases & festive season. The state government has also banned the sale of green crackers which were previously allowed by the Supreme Court in 2018. “It is like taking a man from a road and shooting him,” said another shopkeeper in Delhi. On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to join him for a virtual “Laxmi Puja” this Diwali. Covid-19 cases have been on a rise in Delhi for the past few days. Delhi has been recording over 6,000 daily cases of Covid-19, its highest since the onset of coronavirus. Watch the full video for more details.
To combat air pollution, Government of India has established a commission led by former Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 06. "To combat air pollution, we have established a commission which will be led by the former chief secretary of Delhi, MM Kutty. It will start the work soon and work with neighboring states to reduce air pollution in north India," said Javadekar.
A layer of haze lingered over the national capital region on November 5. Delhi’s air quality rapidly worsened to ‘severe’ category. Residents of Delhi woke up to an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 452. An AQI reading of 301 to 400 is associated with respiratory illnesses. IMD said a layer of smoke and pollution settled near the surface on November 4. The layer blocked sunlight and reduced visibility in the national capital region. It said a foggy day is expected with min temperature of 11 degree Celsius. Delhi recorded a minimum temperatures of 11-10 degrees Celsius for past 4 days. The minimum temperature expected to remain around 10- degree mark through the week.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar claimed that Delhi-NCR does not face pollution for nearly six months since 2016. "In 2016, 250 days used to have bad air quality in Delhi-NCR area, today only 180 days are of bad air. So, probably, we observe no pollution days for 6 months. While addressing a video conference, the Union Minister said, "Try to eliminate personnel vehicle from your life and use public transport and we can use electrical vehicle." Prakash Javadekar also asked people to download (Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research) SAMEER app. "I appeal to everyone to download an app, 'SAMEER' it will give you complete information about the polluted areas in various cities across the country. It identifies areas having heavy pollution with a red mark," said Prakash Javadekar
Delhiites continued to breathe poor air. On November 06, the quality index stood in 'severe' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board. Kejriwal-led government on November 05 announced a..
As air quality is continuously deteriorating in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested Delhiites to not burn crackers this Diwali. Locals have welcomed state government's decision of banning..
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes. Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali',..
