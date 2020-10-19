Delhi govt issues notification to Police, Divisional Commissioner to devise mechanisms to implement cracker ban

Government issued a notification directing Delhi Police and Divisional Commissioner to devise mechanisms to implement cracker ban, informed Environment Minister of Delhi, Gopal Rai on November 06 while addressing a press conference.

He said, "Today govt issued a notification directing Delhi Police and Divisional Commissioner to devise mechanisms to implement cracker ban.

On Nov 9, Environment Dept, Divisional Commissioner and Delhi police officials have been called for meeting to lay out action plan." To combat air pollution, the Delhi government banned all types of firecrackers including green crackers.