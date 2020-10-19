Delhi govt issues notification to Police, Divisional Commissioner to devise mechanisms to implement cracker ban
Government issued a notification directing Delhi Police and Divisional Commissioner to devise mechanisms to implement cracker ban, informed Environment Minister of Delhi, Gopal Rai on November 06 while addressing a press conference.
He said, "Today govt issued a notification directing Delhi Police and Divisional Commissioner to devise mechanisms to implement cracker ban.
On Nov 9, Environment Dept, Divisional Commissioner and Delhi police officials have been called for meeting to lay out action plan." To combat air pollution, the Delhi government banned all types of firecrackers including green crackers.
National capital continues to reel under pollution. Air Quality Index stood in 'very poor' category in Delhi. Visibility remained poor around Indira Gandhi International Airport area due to pollutants in the atmosphere. In order to combat, Kejriwal-led government announced a ban on crackers ahead of Diwali festival.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy appealed COVID-19 patients to get treated in agency-run hospitals in free of cost. Chairman Reddy said, "DRDO has established COVID hospitals in Delhi, Patna and Muzaffarpur; 1000-bedded hospital with 250 ICU beds in Delhi, and 500-bedded hospitals with 125 ICU beds in Patna and Muzaffarpur. Patients are treated free of cost at these hospitals. I request all the affected people to come here and get well soon."
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected cracker shops in Nai Sarak ahead of Diwali. As Supreme Court has banned the sale of pollution-causing crackers, 11 teams have been deployed to keep a check on it in the national capital. Sale of only green crackers has been permitted. Gopal Rai said, "According to the Supreme Court's direction, all pollution causing crackers have been banned. Only green crackers have been allowed. 11 teams of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) are visiting cracker shops in Delhi as part of the anti-crackers drive. The team will ensure sale and use of only green crackers." The country will celebrate Diwali on November 14 this year.
Air Quality Index (AQI) of national capital remained in poor category on October 19. Addressing a press conference on October 19, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai spoke on being asked about government's plans for Odd/Even scheme. Rai said, "We have implemented the odd-even scheme many times in Delhi. It would be our last resort and we will think about its implementation if rest of the methods to curb the air pollution fails."
'Yuva' is a novel initiative of Delhi Police for rehabilitation of such youth, who had earlier got involved in petty offences, but now not active in crime and other juveniles and youth who need to be weaned away from path of crime. In view of this, Delhi Police organised 3-day Virtual Mega Job Fair at Civil Lines Delhi. More than 600 interested candidates from all 15 Districts of Delhi Police participated in the Job Fair, virtually connected from their designated places in respective districts. On this occasion delhi police commissioner S. N. Shrivastava addressed the participants and encouraged them to give their best in their field of duty. These aspirants appeared in the online interview for 16 reputed companies for getting suitable placements at a monthly salary of Rs. 12,000- Rs. 20,000/- per month. Delhi Police assured the recruiting companies and other participants that such events would be conducted on a regular basis in future.