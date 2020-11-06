Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

What you need to know: Nov. 6

Allegheny county, pa this morning..

Biden now leading in georgia by less than a percent..

With 99% of the ballots counted..

Ballots still being counted in nevada... pennsylvania..

North carolina... arizona, and alaska..

Stay tuned to our national coverage for any new developments..

Evergreen union school district in cottonwood is closed for in- person learning - after several positive coronavirus tests.

The superintendent says parents need to stay in their cars with masks on when picking up hotspots or chromebooks.

Starting monday... curbside meals will also be provided.### we are just days from the second anniversary of the camp fire... and there are several events happening to commemorate because of covid-19 restrictionsã curtis says most of the events will be drive-by.

A moment of silence is planned for 11-08 a-m sunday to remember the 85 lives lost.

For a list of upcoming camp fire anniversary eventsãvisit action news now dot com slash links.

### happening today- the good news rescue mission is set to hold its 22nd annual - stuff the truc* event.

It's at savemart & foodmaxx in redding the drive starts just after 6:30 this morning - and runs through 6pm organizers are asking for thanksgiving staples... frozen turkey - pumpkin pie filling, stuffing, canned veggies, potatoes...### happening tomorrow..

Antoher opportunity to get a free flu shot.

Enloe medical center will be holding its last flu vaccine clinic.

It runs from 10 am to 2 pm saturday... at the butte college chico center.

The vaccines cover four common flu strains and are appropriate for ages 3 and up.

Be sure to wear a mask... and clothing that allows easy access for shots..

## two days in a row... the united states hitting a single-day record for new covid-19 cases.

N-b-c news has confirmed 120- thousand, forty eight new covid-19 cases in the u.s. that number is up - over the 102- thousand case count the day before.

Just shy of 235- thousand people in our country have died of this virus.

