Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What you need to know: Nov. 6

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
What you need to know: Nov. 6

What you need to know: Nov. 6

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Nov.

6.

Allegheny county, pa this morning..

Biden now leading in georgia by less than a percent..

With 99% of the ballots counted..

Ballots still being counted in nevada... pennsylvania..

North carolina... arizona, and alaska..

Stay tuned to our national coverage for any new developments..

Welcome back.

Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

Evergreen union school district in cottonwood is closed for in- person learning - after several positive coronavirus tests.

The superintendent says parents need to stay in their cars with masks on when picking up hotspots or chromebooks.

Starting monday... curbside meals will also be provided.### we are just days from the second anniversary of the camp fire... and there are several events happening to commemorate because of covid-19 restrictionsã curtis says most of the events will be drive-by.

A moment of silence is planned for 11-08 a-m sunday to remember the 85 lives lost.

For a list of upcoming camp fire anniversary eventsãvisit action news now dot com slash links.

### happening today- the good news rescue mission is set to hold its 22nd annual - stuff the truc* event.

It's at savemart &amp; foodmaxx in redding the drive starts just after 6:30 this morning - and runs through 6pm organizers are asking for thanksgiving staples... frozen turkey - pumpkin pie filling, stuffing, canned veggies, potatoes...### happening tomorrow..

Antoher opportunity to get a free flu shot.

Enloe medical center will be holding its last flu vaccine clinic.

It runs from 10 am to 2 pm saturday... at the butte college chico center.

The vaccines cover four common flu strains and are appropriate for ages 3 and up.

Be sure to wear a mask... and clothing that allows easy access for shots..

## two days in a row... the united states hitting a single-day record for new covid-19 cases.

N-b-c news has confirmed 120- thousand, forty eight new covid-19 cases in the u.s. that number is up - over the 102- thousand case count the day before.

Just shy of 235- thousand people in our country have died of this virus.

.### you're never more than 10




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cardinal is freed after kidnapping by gunmen in Cameroon

Rome Newsroom, Nov 6, 2020 / 05:35 am (CNA).- Cardinal Christian Tumi, who was kidnapped by gunmen...
CNA - Published

UK lawsuit gives details on Vatican’s controversial London building

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 6, 2020 / 09:00 am (CNA).- A lawsuit filed against the Vatican...
CNA - Published

Vatican announces publication date of long-awaited ‘McCarrick Report’

Vatican City, Nov 6, 2020 / 08:31 am (CNA).- The Vatican announced Friday that the long-awaited...
CNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

In hilarious TikTok, mom accurately captures how families act during road trips [Video]

In hilarious TikTok, mom accurately captures how families act during road trips

On Nov. 3, user @theamysloan shareda clip in which she plays the role ofdifferent family members in a car.“Alright, let’s go, 12 hours to the beach,”the user says, presumably playing..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
Friday Weather Forecast - Nov. 6, 2020 [Video]

Friday Weather Forecast - Nov. 6, 2020

Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:52Published
PTL Deal Days: Nov. 6, 2020 [Video]

PTL Deal Days: Nov. 6, 2020

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have this week's PTL Deal Days products!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:55Published