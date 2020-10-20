Doug Gottlieb: Saints’ Jameis Winston could step up versus past team TB Bucs | THE HERD

Global  
 

Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL.

Doug feels with Drew Brees possibly out due to injury this weekend, the New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston could step up against his old team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, Doug talks of possible movement of Jimmy Garoppolo, Cam Newton and others between the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and more.


