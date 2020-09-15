Global  
 

Mets Sale To Billionaire Steve Cohen Final; GM Brodie Van Wagenen Out

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Mets Sale To Billionaire Steve Cohen Final; GM Brodie Van Wagenen Out

Mets Sale To Billionaire Steve Cohen Final; GM Brodie Van Wagenen Out

The Mets officially have a new owner and he's not wasting any time before making big moves.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.


