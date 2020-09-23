Teen Charged As Adult With Capital Murder

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 days ago

The 15-year old is facing multiple counts of capital murder more than a year after authorities say he confessed to the crimes.

He has now been transferred to the limestone county jail from a juvenile facility in tuscumbia.

Back in september of last year - the sheriff's office responded to a home on ridge road in elkmont.

Sisk called 9-1-1 saying he was in the basement of his family's home and heard gunshots upstairs.

When investigators arrived, they found sisk outside the house - and a gun near the side of the road.

The sheriff's office said then - the gun used in the murders was illegally in the family's home.

The murder victims are sisk's dad and stepmom john and mary sisk.

And his three siblings - 6- year-old kane - five-year-old rorrie - and six-month-old colson.

Waay 31's sydney martin spent the day working to learn where sisk's case stands in court.

Syd, "no court documents have been posted in the sisk case just yet, but with the limestone county courthouse closing thursday afternoon as a covid-19 precaution- it's unclear when details about the now unsealed case will appear.

" sisk was in court in limestone county just days after the murders back in 20-19.

We knew then he was being held in a juvenile facility in tuscumbia and thursday evening he was booked into the limestone county jail as an adult.

The limestone county district attorney told us after a court hearing late last month, a judge decided to move his case to adult court.

But no other details about court proceedings have been made public yet- since the case was just transferred from juvenile court.

If sisk is convicted of any of the four capital murder charges he will face life in prison with or without parole.

He wouldn't be eligible for parole until 30 years into his sentence.

In limestone county sm waay 31 news.

Sisk is being held in the limestone county jail without bond.

It's unclear if he's being held in a specific part of the jail out of the general population since he's