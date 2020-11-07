Global  
 

Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan turned 66 on November 7.

Kamal's birthday celebrations began with two adorable greetings from his daughters.

The Haasan sisters, Shruti and Akshara, wished their 'Bapuji' with throwback photos.

On the occasion, Kamal who is now also a politician, greeted his fans in Chennai.

Videos show the actor-politician in his vehicle outside his residence, waving to his fans.

Kamal's fans dedicated a giant portrait of the veteran actor on his birthday.

On work front, Kamal had been busy shooting for his ambitious film, Indian 2.


