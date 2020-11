Wolfgang Van Halen remembers later father Eddie one month after death Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:09s - Published 1 week ago Wolfgang Van Halen remembers later father Eddie one month after death Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang has taken to social media post a touching tribute to his father, one month after his death, and opened up about how much he misses his dad. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend