Police Investigating After Car Towed From Delaware River
Rescue crews arrived at the scene at Race Street and North Columbus Boulevard shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Fort Wayne police: Driver dead after car crashed into river on Jefferson BoulevardA man in Fort Wayne is dead after he crashed his car into a river early Tuesday Morning.
Police officers rescue motorists after car plunges into river in southern ChinaPolice officers rescued two people after their car plunged into a river due to an accident in southern China.