ISRO chief hails space agency's team efforts for successful launch of (PSLV)-C49

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

ISRO chief K Sivan hailed the team efforts, sacrifices for the successful launch.

K Sivan said that the team worked as per COVID guidelines without compromising on the quality.

K Sivan said, "This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO.

The space activity cannot be done from 'work from home'.

Each engineer has to be present at the lab.

When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together.

During this pandemic, team ISRO raised to the occasion, worked as per COVID guidelines, without compromising on quality.

It's really heartening to see all ISRO employees doing quality work at this time."


