Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas's Shakera Selman delighted to reach finals

Supernovas player Shakera Selman was happy to reach in the finals after defeating Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07.

While addressing a press conference, Selman expressed her feelings and said, "Feels really good to reach in the finals.

Supernovas's are known to loss the first game and then win any competitions.

We are still confident." Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.