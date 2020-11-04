Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas's Shakera Selman delighted to reach finals

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas's Shakera Selman delighted to reach finals

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas's Shakera Selman delighted to reach finals

Supernovas player Shakera Selman was happy to reach in the finals after defeating Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07.

While addressing a press conference, Selman expressed her feelings and said, "Feels really good to reach in the finals.

Supernovas's are known to loss the first game and then win any competitions.

We are still confident." Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supernova Supernova Star exploding at the end of its stellar evolution

Will focus on small mistakes, try to play better in finals: Trailblazers's Deepti Sharma [Video]

Will focus on small mistakes, try to play better in finals: Trailblazers's Deepti Sharma

Radha Yadav held her nerve in the final over as Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07. While addressing a press conference, Trailblazers player Deepti Sharma said, "We will focus on our small mistakes what we have done in the previous matches and try not to repeat that mistakes in the finals." Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Women's T20 Challenge is great platform to learn: Jhulan Goswami [Video]

Women's T20 Challenge is great platform to learn: Jhulan Goswami

Trailblazers registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 05.While addressing a press conference, Trailblazers player Jhulan Goswami said, "This is important tournament for women's cricket. Lot of young players can learn from overseas players and this is the great platform for them." The Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are participating in the T20 Challenge.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

2019 Women's T20 Challenge 2019 Women's T20 Challenge Cricket tournament


Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Cricket Stadium Test cricket stadium in the United Arab Emirates


Related videos from verified sources

Women's T20 Challenge: Wouldn't want to depend on other teams to qualify for finals, says Mithali [Video]

Women's T20 Challenge: Wouldn't want to depend on other teams to qualify for finals, says Mithali

After suffering a nine-wicket loss against Trailblazers, Velocity skipper Mithali Raj on October 05 said that she would have personally not wanted to depend on other teams to qualify for the finals of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Women's T20 Challenge: 'Players bonding quite good in team', says Velocity's Ekta [Video]

Women's T20 Challenge: 'Players bonding quite good in team', says Velocity's Ekta

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 04. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 04 and will continue till November 09 in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
'Worked on fitness during lockdown': Velocity's Ekta Bisht on her performance [Video]

'Worked on fitness during lockdown': Velocity's Ekta Bisht on her performance

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published