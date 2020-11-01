Global  
 

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people".

"People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory.

A victory for, we the people.

We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden.

He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight.

Now let's give each other a chance.

It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."


Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

'Tears of joy': Immigrants, children of immigrants moved by Biden and Harris speeches

 Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, highlighted the work that Black women specifically have put into this nation's democracy.
 
USATODAY.com

President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after projected victory

 President-elect Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Saturday after winning the requisite electoral votes to win the presidential election. Watch his remarks here.
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump calls press conference in parking lot of landscaping company

  It's been a very bad few days for Donald Trump and his team and things got even weirder today after the outgoing president of the US booked a press conference..
New Zealand Herald

President-elect Biden appeals to Trump supporters

 In his first speech after securing the White House, President-elect Joe Biden is making an appeal to supporters of President Donald Trump. Biden pledged to be a..
USATODAY.com
'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris [Video]

'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (November 7) night spoke to the American people following Democrat Joe Biden's win for U.S. president over Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:06Published

