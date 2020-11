‘Ole needed win but worries remain’ Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:41s - Published 5 minutes ago ‘Ole needed win but worries remain’ Speaking on the Super Sunday Matchday show, journalist and editor of United We Stand Andy Mitten says concerns over Manchester United’s form have not vanished but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains considerable support from the fans. 0

