Around 400 people were detained during the latest protests in Belarus against President Alexander Lukashenko, a human rights group reported.

Vladimir Putin buys Alexander Lukashenko's loyalty by supporting his idea of acquiring an oil field in the Russian Federation, expert Sergei Pikin believes...

About 200 disabled people rallied in Belarus capital Thursday, continuing a nearly three-month wave of protests triggered by the disputed reelection of the..

The EU has added Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his son Viktor to its sanctions blacklist of Belarus officials, bringing the total to 59. The 15..

Belarus opens first nuclear power plant amid criticism from Lithuania Lithuanian officials say the Astravyets plant, which is close to its own capital city, has been plagued by accidents and mistreatment of workers