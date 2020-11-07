Global  
 

Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category

Video Credit: ANI
No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of national capital on November 9.

In Anand Vihar the AQI stood at 448, in ITO 470, RK Puram 463 all in 'severe' category.

'Severe' air quality "affects healthy people and impacts those with existing diseases", as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

To control air pollution, Delhi Govt announced ban ahead of Diwali.


Air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital due to the increasing pollutants and smoke. The Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of Delhi on November 09. Indian Meteorological Department scientist K Srivastava said, "Pollution level in severe category for last 4 days. The visibility has reduced during morning hours due to fog along with smoke and pollutants. Situation is expected to remain the same for next 2 days, and likely to improve on November 12-13 due to easterly winds but if people burst crackers on Diwali then situation will get worse."

COVID-19 cases in Delhi are at peak now and it can last for 4-5 days, informed Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 09. "It seems Delhi COVID-19 cases are at peak now and experts say it can last for 4-5 days. Delhi's overall death ratio is 1.59%. Many people aren't wearing masks. Most cases are from working class. We have increased 110 ICU beds in govt hospitals," said Health Minister Jain on the rise of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Air quality in the national capital remained in the sever category for the fifth consecutive day. A thick layer of smog enveloped many parts of the capital and adjoining areas. NMany Visibility was low due to the smog and traffic was also slow in many parts in the early morning. Neighbouring cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida also recorded ‘severe’ air quality. The Air Quality Index was at 472 in the 'severe' category at ITO. Air Quality Index was at 484 in Anand Vihar, 470 in Mundka, 465 Okhla Phase 2 and 468 in Wazirpur, all in 'severe category', as per CPCB. With Diwali around the corner, pollution levels are likely to rise further in the coming days. The Delhi government has already banned firecrackers in the city to prevent further spike in pollution. PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 575 microgram per cubic meter at 9 am, the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 637 microgram per cubic meter, according to CPCB data. Watch the full video for all the details.

Visibility remains poor in the national capital due to rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. On November 07, the quality index stood in 'Hazardous' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board. Kejriwal-led government on November 05 announced a ban on crackers to combat pollution ahead of Diwali festival. State government has also introduced several other campaigns.

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor allegedly died by suicide in Jalgaon over erratic disbursement of salary. The family claimed that he didn't get his salary properly and accused Thackery government for his death. Maharashtra Transport Minister, Anil Parab assured the employees of paying them one month's salary on November 09. Anil Parab said, "State Transport employees with pending salaries to be paid one month's salary today. Before Diwali, they will get two month's salary. They need not be disheartened and take extreme steps like suicide. Economic condition is bad now but we will find a way."

Diwali is a festival that not only adds up lights, colours and happiness to our lives but also brings together citizens of different communities, creed, caste and religions as they get a chance to forget their differences and celebrate the happy festival together. Said to be the most appropriate time for seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Saraswati --- the holy deities that are worshipped on the occasion, a number of different rituals are performed to offer prayers to the Gods during the festival. One such ritual is Chopda Pooja wherein new account books or Bahikhaata are sanctified and worshipped to seek the blessings of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. In Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, Muslims have been making these red books for a number of years as a mark of the communal bond shared by both the communities.

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air..

7,745 Covid cases in Delhi, biggest one-day spike so far. Air pollution 'severe', Capital left gasping for breath. Arnab pleads for bail, claims torture in new video. And NCB raids producer Firoz..

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj Interventional Cardiologist Dr Manoj Kumar showed his concerns over national capital recorded 6,953 fresh coronavirus cases and 79 deaths on November 07. He..

