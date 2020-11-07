Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category

No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of national capital on November 9.

In Anand Vihar the AQI stood at 448, in ITO 470, RK Puram 463 all in 'severe' category.

'Severe' air quality "affects healthy people and impacts those with existing diseases", as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

To control air pollution, Delhi Govt announced ban ahead of Diwali.