Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Celebrating Diwali with local goods will boost economy’: PM Modi in Varanasi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:16s - Published
‘Celebrating Diwali with local goods will boost economy’: PM Modi in Varanasi

‘Celebrating Diwali with local goods will boost economy’: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects worth 614 crore via video conferencing.

He said that these projects would help in the overall development of Varanasi.

PM Modi also made a pitch for buying local products during Diwali.

‘You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere.

I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen that promote 'local for Diwali' big time,’ PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that this will also give a new boost to the economy and strengthen local identity.

‘Not only local identity will be strengthened, the people who make these local products, their Diwali will also brighten up more,’ PM Modi said.

‘Going for local doesn't mean only purchasing 'diya' but everything you use in Diwali.

It will encourage those making them,’ PM Modi added.

PM Modi said that all citizens have a responsibility towards those making these products and helping them in these times.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Agriculture reforms will connect farmers directly to market, send middlemen out of system: PM

 Highlighting various schemes launched by the government, Modi said under the Swamitva scheme, farmers will be issued property cards, which will not only help..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus

 A statement by the University read, PM Modi, will through video conferencing unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the University campus..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi virtually inaugurates development projects in Varanasi [Video]

PM Modi virtually inaugurates development projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in his constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on November 09 via video conferencing. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath was also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category [Video]

Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category

Air quality in the national capital remained in the sever category for the fifth consecutive day. A thick layer of smog enveloped many parts of the capital and adjoining areas. NMany Visibility was low due to the smog and traffic was also slow in many parts in the early morning. Neighbouring cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida also recorded ‘severe’ air quality. The Air Quality Index was at 472 in the 'severe' category at ITO. Air Quality Index was at 484 in Anand Vihar, 470 in Mundka, 465 Okhla Phase 2 and 468 in Wazirpur, all in 'severe category', as per CPCB. With Diwali around the corner, pollution levels are likely to rise further in the coming days. The Delhi government has already banned firecrackers in the city to prevent further spike in pollution. PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 575 microgram per cubic meter at 9 am, the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 637 microgram per cubic meter, according to CPCB data. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published

Firecrackers are banned on Diwali in these states

 The NGT last week issued notices to 23 states and Union territories regarding the imposition of a ban on firecrackers in a bid to protect the health of the..
DNA

Varanasi Varanasi Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India


Related videos from verified sources

Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot [Video]

Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot

Diwali is round the corner but fire cracker market in Rajkot is still deserted. Due to COVID pandemic and air pollution, the market is down in Gujarat. One of the merchants said, "Due to coronavirus..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
Lamps made of cow dung soon to hit market ahead of festive season [Video]

Lamps made of cow dung soon to hit market ahead of festive season

Ahead of festive season, eco-friendly lamps made with cow dung are ready to hit the market. Organic Farmer Producer Association of India is providing employment to rural women by giving them..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:03Published
Bihar polls: BJP workers gherao Sushil Modi over candidature of Lakhisarai constituency [Video]

Bihar polls: BJP workers gherao Sushil Modi over candidature of Lakhisarai constituency

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gheraoed Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, outside the party office in Patna over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency for the upcoming..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published