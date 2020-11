Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:23s - Published 1 minute ago Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. #KajalAggarwal 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like