Shrine of Hazrat Sayyad Afzaluddin in Bahraich integrating religious communities
An epicentre of faiths..... a place where brotherhood and bonhomie between many religions have flourished and prospered..... the Dargah of Hazrat Sayyad Afzaluddin Ameer Maah situated in a small town in Uttar Pradesh is one such melange of diversities.
Situated in Bahraich district, the Shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day.
Whether one is a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or from any other community, devotees come here to offer their prayers to the Sufi Saint who propagated the messages of righteousness and truthfulness.
India has remained a land of great saints, assimilating in its fold various cultures and faiths from time to time. It is a land where Sufism has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. A glimpse of it can be witnessed in shrine of Hazrat Baba in the hilly town of Shimla of Himachal Pradesh where people from different religions come to pay tributes and pray for their well-being. Take a look. The shrine of Hazrat Baba in the hill town of Shimla is serving as a cynosure of unification among myriad faiths practiced in India for nearly a century now. Devotees irrespective of their caste and faith throng the shrine and offer their respect to the revered Sufi Saint and pray for the well being of their family. Sufi Saint Hazrat Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Shimla and currently his shrine is taken care by a Hindu trust. Located in an area with about 93% of Hindu population, the shrine also has a Hindu caretaker which clearly showcases camaraderie among the people of different faiths residing in the region.
For centuries the shrine of Chandsa Baba in Midnapur district of West Bengal has served as a cynosure of unification between myriad faiths practiced in India. No matter which caste or community they belong to, devotees bow their head before the shrine and offer their respect to the revered Sufi Saint and pray for the well being of their family. Situated in the Ballavpur Mirza Moholla area of Midnapur district, the holy site is thronged by a number of devotees every year. Sufi Saint Chandsa Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Midnapur. During his entire life he worked for the well being of humanity and promoted love and brotherhood. In 1980, after the demise of the sufi saint, a shrine was built in his honour by one his Hindu disciples Chamaat Kumar Setua, so as to spread the message of saint and promote camaraderie among the people of different faiths. Since ages, the Sufi Saints like Chandsa Baba have propagated the message of spiritualism and harmony in our country and their teachings are still playing a significant role in binding different faiths together.
Diwali is a festival that not only adds up lights, colours and happiness to our lives but also brings together citizens of different communities, creed, caste and religions as they get a chance to forget their differences and celebrate the happy festival together. Said to be the most appropriate time for seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Saraswati --- the holy deities that are worshipped on the occasion, a number of different rituals are performed to offer prayers to the Gods during the festival. One such ritual is Chopda Pooja wherein new account books or Bahikhaata are sanctified and worshipped to seek the blessings of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. In Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, Muslims have been making these red books for a number of years as a mark of the communal bond shared by both the communities.
