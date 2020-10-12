Shrine of Hazrat Sayyad Afzaluddin in Bahraich integrating religious communities

An epicentre of faiths..... a place where brotherhood and bonhomie between many religions have flourished and prospered..... the Dargah of Hazrat Sayyad Afzaluddin Ameer Maah situated in a small town in Uttar Pradesh is one such melange of diversities.

Situated in Bahraich district, the Shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day.

Whether one is a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or from any other community, devotees come here to offer their prayers to the Sufi Saint who propagated the messages of righteousness and truthfulness.