Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, Arjun Rampal's residence raided by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai on November 09. Previously the NCB had arrested Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades. On November 07, the NCB conducted a raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's house and confirmed the recovery of drugs. Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed has been arrested.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Arjun Rampal to appear before the agency on November 11 hours after conducting raids at his premises in Mumbai. Earlier today Shabana was taken for a medical examination. Firoz Nadiawala was also summoned by the agency. Firoz has produced several films including Welcome, Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri and more.
Deepika Padukone is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in the much-awaited action entertainer Pathan. But it's her fee that has left fans in shock! Meanwhile, comedian and actor Sunil Grover has started shooting for his digital debut Sunflower, helmed by Vikas Bahl.
Hrithik Roshan may soon be making his debut in a Hollywood film. It is being said that he will play the parallel lead and portray a spy in an action thriller. In other news Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for his next after Siddharth Anand's Pathan from August next year. He will either shoot for Atlee's film or for Rajkumar Hirani's immigration tale. For more watch Daily Punch
As 'King Khan' Shah Rukh turned 55 on Nov 02, police was deployed outside his residence 'Mannat' to ensure no SRKiian could gather there due to COVID pandemic. Earlier late night, a few friends did gather there to wish him on his birthday. Every year, massive crowd gathers outside his bungalow on his special day to get a glimpse of actor. While on October 27, SRK had tweeted and asked his fans to not gather due to pandemic.
Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife and four drug peddlers were taken for medical examination in Mumbai on November 09. They were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case yesterday. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also summoned Firoz Nadiadwala.
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her. The actor took to Twitter and said, "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind." The complainant, a Mumbai based lawyer, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has accused Ranaut of attacking not just the Maharashtra Police, and government in connection with the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but of also "promoting enmity amongst our country people for her political gain". Following the post on the micro-blogging site, the 'Queen' actor posted another tweet in which she tagged Aamir Khan. "As Rani Laxmibai's fort was broken, my house was demolished, just as Savarkar Ji was put in jail for rebellion, all efforts are being made to send me to jail too, can some one ask from the Intolerance Gang how much they have suffered in this intolerant [email protected]_khan,"
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has just disclosed a hidden talent on social media. She found an alternate career option as she ticked another goal from her bucket list. Ira made her first tattoo and shared photo, video of it on Instagram. The 23-year-old made the tattoo for Nupur Shikhare, her fitness trainer. Ira left all her followers super-impressed with her newly-revealed skill. Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira made her debut as a theatre director with the adaptation of Euripides' Medea. She has said in the past that she prefers staying behind the camera.
Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the role of a RAW agent in Ronnie Screwvala's action espionage thriller. Ranveer Singh to reunite with Rohit Shetty for the remake of 1982 hit comedy Angoor. Ranveer Singh to step into the shoes of Sanjeev Kumar and play a double role. For this and a lot more, watch Desimartini's Daily Punch
