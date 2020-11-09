All You Need to Know for Monday

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 8 minutes ago

An investigation continues this morning into shots fired near terre haute south vigo high school.

News 10's jordan kudisch is live in the newsroom to tell us more about what happened - and the search for a suspect.

Jon - police say they got a call of shots fired around 4:45 yesterday afternoon.

News 10 spoke with witnesses.

They told us they were at volleyball practice and got a glimpse of what happened.

They say a person shot in the direction of another person.

But no one was hit.

They say the people involved ran off.

So at this point - no arrests have been made.

And the suspect could be found with "your" help.

If you have any information on this incident, you can call "crime stoppers" a 812-238-stop.

Remember - all calls to crime stoppers are anonymous.

For now, reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.

A robinson, illinois woman is facing charges.

That's after leading terre haute police on a high speed chase early sunday morning.

Police say they tried to stop "catrina misner" for speeding.

They say she led them on a chase going north by highway 63 and new goshen road.

While misner was trying to get away - police say she backed into an officer and a k-9 officer -- striking the k-9's legs.

3-officers fired shots at the car before the car came to a complete stop.

Misner was arrested.

She was "not" hit by any of the bullets... and no officers -- including the k-9 -- were hurt.

Today - we could learn the name of the suspect in a saturday morning chase.

Terre haute police chief shawn keen tells us - security at "walmart east" tried to stop a man from stealing.

Police say the man fought with security before an off-duty officer saw what was happening and got involved.

Police say the suspect led officers on a chase that ended at 12th street and lockport road.

The suspect ran into multiple squad cars.

But we're told there was no major damage and no one was hurt.

If you attended the "bridge church" in terre haute recently - the vigo county health department warns you may have been exposed to covid-19.

This is also the case if you attended heir halloween event on october 30th.

The church and congregation have been alerted.

Health officials say if you are experiencing symptoms like a new loss of taste or smell, fever or chills, or a cough, you should get tested right away.

"dugger union community schools" will move to a full virtual plan today - due to covid-19.

We're told the school district has learned of more covid-19 cases in the school building.

Due to spread - there is a shortage of staff.

Students will not report back to school until after thanksgiving break on monday november 30th.

Here in vigo county - sugar creek consolidated elementary school will move to remote learning today.

That's also the case for ben franklin elementary school.

For both, that's due to the amount of critical staff absent or on quarantine.

School officials say students will return one week from today.

Students can come to school during normal hours to get their belongings.

Free grab-and-go meals will also be available each day from 11 am until noon.

Also - wifi-enabled buses will be deployed throughout the county.

A traffic alert for some illinois drivers.

Today - the intersection of illinois 1 and illinois 33 will be closed - east of robinson.

This will allow railroad repairs just south of the intersection.

A detour will be posted.

Work is expected to be complete by friday.

A bridge project on mcdaniel road in vigo county gets underway today.

Larry robbins is the county engineer.

He says repairs include grinding down the top and sides -- adding four beams to the bottom for extra support - and then repaving the area.

The county highway department hopes the repairs will only take a week.

Leaf pick-up in terre haute begins today.

City street crews will begin on davis avenue and move toward margaret avenue.

Then to north 1st street...to fruitridge avenue.

Officials ask that you rake leaves into the tree row.

Monday: partly sunny, warm.

High: 77 monday night: mostly cloudy, cool.

Low: 62 tuesday: partly sunny start, thunderstorms later.

