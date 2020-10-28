Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:50s - Published
IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma

The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10.

Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma spoke about team overall performance in the tournament.

"Surya Kumar Yadav is someone who has taken his game to another level and we all have witnessed that during this tournament.

Number 3 is a very crucial position in any team and Surya bats at number three for us." "Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Surya Kumar Yadav they all have contributed for team success in many ways and Mumbai Indians is a team which doesn't depend on one individual," Rohit added.

"Every day is a fresh day and contains new pressure in IPL.

You can't think too much as of what all happened in the past," the MI skipper further stated.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Indian cricketer

Qualifier 1: 'Played perfectly', says Rohit Sharma as MI enter final [Video]

Qualifier 1: 'Played perfectly', says Rohit Sharma as MI enter final

Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier match of IPL-2020 on November 05. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "They (Delhi Capitals) are a very good side, they have done really well through the tournament. Our bowling unit was terrific throughout the tournament. It was good to see the overall performance of the team, the way we played today was absolutely perfect." "Suryakumar Yadav is positive and clear in his thought process as to how he wants to bat," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:49Published
IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich [Video]

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Will play our best in final against MI, says DC's Marcus Stoinis [Video]

IPL 2020: Will play our best in final against MI, says DC's Marcus Stoinis

"We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08. A spirited team performance by DC enabled them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Nov 08. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2 [Video]

Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2

A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 08. "Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals on the board. We managed to build a few partnerships in the middle order. Although, we are not in the finals but we played well from last 3 weeks", said SRH's Kane Williamson while addressing a post match press conference. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India


Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma Indian cricketer

IPL Qualifier 1: 'Boult hasn't disappointed any of us', says Rohit Sharma [Video]

IPL Qualifier 1: 'Boult hasn't disappointed any of us', says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "Guys like Krunal, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are allowed to take their time as they have been in terrific form." "Trent Boult has not disappointed any of us and he just came out and backed his skills," Rohit added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates Country in Middle East

UAE legal reform sees tougher penalties for family killings of women

 The Gulf state says the change will protect women's rights, as it seeks to liberalise its laws.
BBC News
UAE-produced Saudi soap opera heralds new era for regional TV drama [Video]

UAE-produced Saudi soap opera heralds new era for regional TV drama

Watching soap operas is a cherished pastime in many Arab homes.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:32Published
When baking is an art form: bespoke cakes with UAE chef Nadia Parekh [Video]

When baking is an art form: bespoke cakes with UAE chef Nadia Parekh

Chef Nadia Parekh explains the importance of texture, colour and composition when creating one of her bespoke cakes. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published
'Worked hard in nets, hope to play good cricket': Supernovas' Chamari [Video]

'Worked hard in nets, hope to play good cricket': Supernovas' Chamari

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are clashing in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the post-match press conference, opening batswoman of Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu spoke about her performance and today's defeat against Velocity. "I worked hard in the nets and I am really happy about my performance. Hopefully, we can play good cricket in next few couple of days."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Cricket stadium


Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

IPL: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach IPL final

 Delhi Capitals will meet Mumbai Indians in the final of the Indian Premier League after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in Abu Dhabi.
BBC News
IPL 2020: DC to face SRH in 2nd qualifier [Video]

IPL 2020: DC to face SRH in 2nd qualifier

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals got a second opportunity to qualify for the finals after facing defeat in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians. SRH are all confident after knocking out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament in the eliminator round. The team wining today will play finals against Mumbai Indians on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Related videos from verified sources

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH [Video]

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published
IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma [Video]

IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and they have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Must win game for Orange Army to seal playoff spot [Video]

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Must win game for Orange Army to seal playoff spot

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published