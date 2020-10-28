IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma

Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma spoke about team overall performance in the tournament.
"Surya Kumar Yadav is someone who has taken his game to another level and we all have witnessed that during this tournament.
Number 3 is a very crucial position in any team and Surya bats at number three for us." "Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Surya Kumar Yadav they all have contributed for team success in many ways and Mumbai Indians is a team which doesn't depend on one individual," Rohit added.
"Every day is a fresh day and contains new pressure in IPL.
You can't think too much as of what all happened in the past," the MI skipper further stated.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier match of IPL-2020 on November 05. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "They (Delhi Capitals) are a very good side, they have done really well through the tournament. Our bowling unit was terrific throughout the tournament. It was good to see the overall performance of the team, the way we played today was absolutely perfect." "Suryakumar Yadav is positive and clear in his thought process as to how he wants to bat," he added.
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.
"We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08. A spirited team performance by DC enabled them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Nov 08. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 08. "Delhi Capitals played very well today and put good totals on the board. We managed to build a few partnerships in the middle order. Although, we are not in the finals but we played well from last 3 weeks", said SRH's Kane Williamson while addressing a post match press conference. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are clashing in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the post-match press conference, opening batswoman of Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu spoke about her performance and today's defeat against Velocity. "I worked hard in the nets and I am really happy about my performance. Hopefully, we can play good cricket in next few couple of days."
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals got a second opportunity to qualify for the finals after facing defeat in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians. SRH are all confident after knocking out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament in the eliminator round. The team wining today will play finals against Mumbai Indians on November 10.
