F5 Flies on Share Buyback Plan, Elliott Management Investment The Street - Duration: 01:20s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:20s - Published F5 Flies on Share Buyback Plan, Elliott Management Investment F5 Networks' shares jump on Monday after the company unveils a $1 billion stock buyback program on the heels of a reported investment from Elliott Management. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like