McDonald's beats estimates, launches growth plans

The world's biggest burger chain beat revenue and profit estimates for the third quarter on Monday as customers in the United States ordered more hamburgers and fries in drive-through outlets and on delivery apps to avoid dining out during the pandemic.
McDonald's is rolling out a new chicken sandwich across the US in early 2021. The fast-food giant has been working on a revamped chicken sandwich over the last year. According to Business Insider McDonald's have allegedly been testing multiple sandwiches. McDonald's new sandwich aims to compete with Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in the chicken sandwich wars. Last year's Popeye's launched a supremely successful chicken sandwich.
Employees of all the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) staged a demonstration demanding the disbursement of pending salaries as well as the bonus. They shouted slogans like 'Vetan Do' and 'Vetan lene aaye hai.' Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 9 had alleged BJP's role behind MCD employees' decision to go on indefinite strike.
U.S. stocks hovered near unchanged on Friday to close out with a big weekly gain as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy. Fred Katayama reports.
Marriott International on Friday reported a surprise third-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts and a near doubling of occupancy rates in its North American hotels from the previous quarter as leisure travel rebounded on easing COVID-19 curbs. Fred Katayama reports.
U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.