McDonald's beats estimates, launches growth plans

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
The world's biggest burger chain beat revenue and profit estimates for the third quarter on Monday as customers in the United States ordered more hamburgers and fries in drive-through outlets and on delivery apps to avoid dining out during the pandemic.

Fred Katayama reports.


