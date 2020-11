Related videos from verified sources Brickell Streets Swamped After Tropical Storm Eta's Heavy Rains



CBS4's Mike Cugno reports on Eta's impact. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:26 Published 23 minutes ago Moisture will begin to increase by end of week



Dry conditions will stick with us again tomorrow but moisture will begin to creep bsack into . our area by Thu. Eta makes landfall in Nicaragua this afternoon & could impact SWFL next week. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:48 Published 6 days ago