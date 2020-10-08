Happiest Season Movie - Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza

Happiest Season Movie trailer HD - This holiday, everyone’s secrets are coming out.

Happiest Season premieres November 25, only on Hulu.

ABOUT HAPPIEST SEASON Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough.

Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder.

When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.

Directed by Clea DuVall, from a screenplay written by DuVall and Mary Holland Starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Holland, Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen.