Disney Announces Additional Furloughs Due To COVID-19 Closures Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:23s - Published 10 minutes ago Disney Announces Additional Furloughs Due To COVID-19 Closures With Disneyland and California Adventure still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney confirmed Monday that an undisclosed number of employees at the Anaheim resort will be furloughed. 0

