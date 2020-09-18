Global  
 

Lord Judge says UK Internal Market Bill 'riddled with powers being given' away

Lord Judge focused on the importance of the rule of law as the mostcontentious parts of the Government's Internal Market Bill were defeated inthe House of Lords.

The House of Lords voted 433 to 165, majority 268, toremove clause 42 – one of the disputed sections – and clause 43 was removedwithout a vote.

They then voted 407 votes to 148, majority 259 to removeclause 44, relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol.


