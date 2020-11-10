CHASING COMETS movie

CHASING COMETS movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Wagga is a country town that loves its sport but is divided over its loyalty for the rival codes, AFL and NRL.

It's in this setting that we find our hero Chase Daylight.

Chase's dream to play in the NRL is falling by the wayside, just like his relationship to Brooke.

Chase seems destined to follow in the steps of his unfaithful father.

At his lowest point, Chase takes a leap of faith to sort out his life.

But living this out is a far greater challenge than he imagined.

Chase gets dropped from the team and dumped by his girlfriend.

His leap of faith might possibly be the worst decision he has ever made.

Cast: Dan Ewing (Love and Monsters) Isabel Lucas (Red Dawn / Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen) Stan Walker (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) Kirsty Lee Allan (Sea Patrol) George Houvardas (Back to the Rafters) Kat Hoyos (Here Come The Habibs!)