Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Lil Durk Following King Von's Shooting Death

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Lil Durk Following King Von's Shooting Death

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Lil Durk Following King Von's Shooting Death

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tekashi 6ix9ine Keeps Laughing At Lil Durk’s King Von Pain

Tekashi 6ix9ine Keeps Laughing At Lil Durk’s King Von Pain New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is ruthless. The hip-hop troll has continued to poke fun at rap rival...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Remembering King Von: All You Need to Know About Lil Durk’s Protege

Remembering King Von: All You Need to Know About Lil Durk’s Protege Seven days after Chicago rapper King Von released his critically-acclaimed third album, Welcome to...
SOHH - Published