Cardi B denies she was a 'pawn' in Joe Biden's campaign Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Cardi B denies she was a 'pawn' in Joe Biden's campaign Cardi B has hit back at trolls who alleged she was used as a "pawn" in Joe Biden's successful U.S. presidential campaign. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend