Cardi B denies she was a 'pawn' in Joe Biden's campaign
Cardi B has hit back at trolls who alleged she was used as a "pawn" in Joe Biden's successful U.S. presidential campaign.
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Cardi B requests divorce dismissal after Offset reunionCardi B is seeking to have her divorce papers dismissed after reconciling with her rapper husband Offset.
Trump team stymies transition process for president-elect Biden
Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud ClaimsNatalie Brand reports on latest developments in Washington as President Trump digs in on his refusal to concede election (11-9-2020)
Hopkins-Educated Dr. Céline Gounder Appointed To President-Elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Advisory BoardPresident-elect Joe Biden named 13 doctors to his coronavirus advisory board Monday, including Dr. Céline Gounder who received a master's of science in epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg..
Biden getting to work on his transition to the White HousePresident-elect Joe Biden getting to work on his transition to the White House.