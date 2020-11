Ryan Reynolds promises to turn small Welsh soccer club into 'global force'



Ryan Reynolds has promised to turn Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. into a "global force" if he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are allowed to take over the team. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 34 minutes ago

Ryan Reynolds leads tributes to late Alex Trebek: 'He was gracious and funny'



Ryan Reynolds has led tributes to “gracious and funny” Alex Trebek, after the 'Jeopardy!' star passed away following a battle with cancer. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:37 Published 23 hours ago