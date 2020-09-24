Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar slammed the opposition over their way of opposing the new farm Bills in Parliament and outside the houses. "Opposition politics become directionless because when they have chance to show their opinion, they walked out, started protesting outside and met the president," said Javadekar. "Parliament is a place where anyone can represent their opinion and we don't stop anyone for this. The behaviour of opposition in Parliament during passing of the bill was very shameful," Javadekar added. "They wanted division, the deputy chairman said that I will give division but firstly go to your seat, but they didn't follow his order. The issue on Minimum Support Price (MSP) was solved for which they were protesting," Javadekar said.
Opposition parties tried to corner the government over farm bills by meeting the President of India. Opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to controversial bills. The meeting took place days after massive fracas in Rajya Sabha for which 8 MPs were suspended. The opposition blamed the government for commotion, while seeking fresh debate in parliament on the bills. Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “"I apprised him of the way these two bills were passed unconstitutionally and also urged him to return these bills, so that amendments can be made.” He added, “Before passing these bills, the government should have taken all political parties into confidence. They should have discussed with farmer organisations and their leaders so that a proper consensus could have reached.” Watch the full video for more.
Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, and nothing in the past year had diminished Brand Nitish or burnished Brand RJD. He said that the JD(U) was losing only because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. When Tyagi spoke, the JDU-BJP combine was trailing behind the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Subsequently, the ruling coalition managed to pull ahead. Final results are still awaited. Watch the full video for more.
If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results. "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128 seats with BJP ahead in 73, JDU in 49, VIP in 5 and HAM 1 seat. The latest trends are contrary to most exit polls which had predicted a win for Mahagathbandhan in the state. The BJP appears set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U), as it has been leading in 73 seats with the JDU ahead in 49 as of 3 pm. The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday. Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Chirag Paswan led LJP, which went solo in the polls, has failed to make any major impact with the party ahead in 2 seats as of 3 pm according to the election commission website. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on November 10 claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof, and alleged that selective tampering was done in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP was leading in around 20 of the 28 seats which had gone for by-polls. Singh said, "Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done. There are seats that we would have not lost in any given circumstance but we did by thousands of votes." "We will hold a meeting tomorrow (November 11) and analyse the results," he added.
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, Election Commission of India on November 10 said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are robust and tamper-proof and the Apex Court upheld the integrity of the machines. "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are robust and tamper-proof. Supreme Court upheld integrity of EVMs more than once. EC had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt and merits no further clarification," he said.