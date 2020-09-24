Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming that vehicles laden with electronic voting machines and postal ballots entered a strongroom in Arrah without clearance.

Congress' Shatrughan Sinha retweeted the video, stating 'one has to be careful and watch', but added that he's offering 'no comments at the moment'.

His son Luv Sinha, who is a candidate in the Bihar elections from Bankipur seat, said that if the NDA can't win honestly, it would have no shame in doing whatever it takes to form the government.

The Election Commission rejected all allegations against EVMs, stating that there is no doubt about the machines' integrity.

