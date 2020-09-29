Unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in SCO violate its Charter: PM Modi

In a stern message to China and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all member nations of the SCO should respect each others' sovereignty and territorial integrity. The remarks by Modi at a virtual summit of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) came in the backdrop of the Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh, as also Islamabad's attempt to internationalize the Kashmir issue and indulge in cross-border terrorism against India. Referring to India's participation in strengthening connectivity among nations, Modi said,"India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity."In his address, the Prime Minister also hit out at those making repeated attempts to "unnecessarily" bring bilateral issues to the SCO in violation of the grouping's foundational principles, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 10 said that India has strong cultural and historical ties with member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). While addressing the 20th Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State via video-conferencing, he said, "India has strong cultural and historical ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries...India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
While addressing the 20th Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State, via video-conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 10 said that as world's largest vaccine producing country, India will help whole humanity from COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing its vaccine producing and distributing capability.