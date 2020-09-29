Unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in SCO violate its Charter: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 10 said that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda are violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit.

He was addressing the 20th Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State, via video-conferencing.

He said.

"It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit."