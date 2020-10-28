Broward Schools Open Tuesday; Miami-Dade Schools Reopen Most Campuses
Learning resumes for students across South Florida on Tuesday after classes were canceled for a day over Tropical Storm Eta concerns.
Broward Superintendent: 'Our Ability To Keep Our Schools Open Is Closely Tied To State Of Pandemic In Community'He's urging parents and students to stay vigilant as cases rise.
With Cases Of COVID Rising, Half Million Masks Donated To Miami-Dade County Public SchoolsCBS4's Peter D'Oench reports masks will be distributed to teachers and staff across the school district.
COVID Scare At Miami Senior High As 200 Students Now In Quarantine After ExposureCBS4's Karli Barnett reports 17 teachers are also in quarantine now.