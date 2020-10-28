Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Broward Schools Open Tuesday; Miami-Dade Schools Reopen Most Campuses

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Broward Schools Open Tuesday; Miami-Dade Schools Reopen Most Campuses

Broward Schools Open Tuesday; Miami-Dade Schools Reopen Most Campuses

Learning resumes for students across South Florida on Tuesday after classes were canceled for a day over Tropical Storm Eta concerns.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Broward Schools Fully Operational Tuesday; Miami-Dade Schools To Reopen Most Campuses

Learning resumes for students across South Florida on Tuesday after classes were canceled for a day...
cbs4.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Broward Superintendent: 'Our Ability To Keep Our Schools Open Is Closely Tied To State Of Pandemic In Community' [Video]

Broward Superintendent: 'Our Ability To Keep Our Schools Open Is Closely Tied To State Of Pandemic In Community'

He's urging parents and students to stay vigilant as cases rise.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published
With Cases Of COVID Rising, Half Million Masks Donated To Miami-Dade County Public Schools [Video]

With Cases Of COVID Rising, Half Million Masks Donated To Miami-Dade County Public Schools

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports masks will be distributed to teachers and staff across the school district.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:39Published
COVID Scare At Miami Senior High As 200 Students Now In Quarantine After Exposure [Video]

COVID Scare At Miami Senior High As 200 Students Now In Quarantine After Exposure

CBS4's Karli Barnett reports 17 teachers are also in quarantine now.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published