SCO Summit: PM Modi's first meet with Chinese PM post Ladakh conflict, what did he say|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a stern message to China and Pakistan while address the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

This is the first time that PM Modi met the Chinese President Xi Jinping after border tensions in eastern Ladakh escalated to a violent face-off in June, when 20 soldiers gave their lives for India and over 40 Chinese troops were killed or injured.

In his speech, delivered via video conferencing, PM Modi said that all member nations should respect each others' territorial integrity.

