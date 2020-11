Phil Collins' ex-wife claims he was impotent and didn't brush his teeth for over a year Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:21s - Published 1 week ago Phil Collins' ex-wife claims he was impotent and didn't brush his teeth for over a year Phil Collins' ex-wife has claimed he was impotent and didn't wash or brush his teeth for over a year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Orianne Cevey Claims Phil Collins Is A ‘Hermit’ & Didn’t Bathe Amid Messy Split The latest in their messy breakup is that Phil Collins is impotent and doesn’t bathe, according to...

OK! Magazine - Published 1 week ago