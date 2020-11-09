Kerry Washington backs Eva Longoria over claims she dismissed Black women

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star herself has apologized for making comments about Latina...



Related videos from verified sources Kerry Washington backs Eva Longoria after voter comment backlash



Kerry Washington has defended Eva Longoria after her friend was attacked for appearing to compare the voter turnout of females in the Latin and black communities. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 4 hours ago Eva Longoria Clarifies Comments Made on MSNBC | THR News



Eva Longoria took to social media late on Sunday to clarify comments she had made in an interview on MSNBC that were construed as downplaying the role of Black women in helping Joe Biden win the.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:04 Published 16 hours ago Selena Gomez & Cardi B React To Joe Biden Election Victory



Celeb's react to Biden's election victory. Plus - Eva Longoria apologizes for remarks about black women voters. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:10 Published 19 hours ago