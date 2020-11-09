Global  
 

Kerry Washington backs Eva Longoria over claims she dismissed Black women

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Kerry Washington backs Eva Longoria over claims she dismissed Black women
Kerry Washington backs Eva Longoria over claims she dismissed Black women

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star herself has apologized for making comments about Latina...
AceShowbiz - Published


Kerry Washington backs Eva Longoria after voter comment backlash [Video]

Kerry Washington backs Eva Longoria after voter comment backlash

Kerry Washington has defended Eva Longoria after her friend was attacked for appearing to compare the voter turnout of females in the Latin and black communities.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Eva Longoria Clarifies Comments Made on MSNBC | THR News [Video]

Eva Longoria Clarifies Comments Made on MSNBC | THR News

Eva Longoria took to social media late on Sunday to clarify comments she had made in an interview on MSNBC that were construed as downplaying the role of Black women in helping Joe Biden win the..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:04Published
Selena Gomez & Cardi B React To Joe Biden Election Victory [Video]

Selena Gomez & Cardi B React To Joe Biden Election Victory

Celeb's react to Biden's election victory. Plus - Eva Longoria apologizes for remarks about black women voters.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:10Published